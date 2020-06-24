William E. Lasoskie, 85, resident of Pittsfield, Massachusetts passed away on June 20, 2020 at Hillcrest Commons Nursing Home.



He was born on September 6, 1934 to the late William and Angela (Halko) Lisieski.



He was a 1957 graduate of the General Electric Drafting Apprentice program and went on to a thirty-seven-year career as a specialist in Program Engineering. He obtained his Real Estate Broker license and also served as a tax preparer for the Senior Center. He was a member of St. Joseph church.



After retiring in 1991, he was able to enjoy all of his hobbies including bowling, playing golf, casino visits playing Texas Hold'em, long walks with his wife and visits with his grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife Rosemary Lasoskie, his children William Lasoskie (former wife Ann) Grafton, MA; Carol (Curt) Godard of Medina, OH; four grandchildren Jack, Allie, Joey Lasoskie, Cole Godard; two brothers-in-law and their wives; as well as numerous nephews and nieces.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother and five sisters.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



