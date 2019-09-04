|
William Edward Flynn, 63, of Thornton, NH and Myrtle Beach, SC died Saturday August 31, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in North Adams, MA on September 14, 1955 a son of late Edward T.P Flynn and Florence Mary (Nagle) Flynn. Bill graduated from Mt. Greylock High School in Williamstown with the class of 1973 where he was captain of Cross Country and Track and Field Teams. He graduated from the University of Vermont in 1978 with a BA in business and went on to receive his MBA from the University of Massachusetts. He was employed for many years at Sensata Technologies, formerly Texas Instruments in Attleboro, MA as a financial analyst. Bill had a love for the outdoors including hiking the Grand Canyon rim-to-rim and bicycling. His hobby was carpentry and enjoyed working on his home in the mountains. In April, Bill and Lorna renewed their vows after 18 years of marriage, on the beach in the Bahamas, surrounded by his "girls" and their family. Bill was a proud and loving Dad to his four daughters and the best "Bubba", as he became known as, to his four granddaughters. Survivors include his wife, Lorna (Medeiros) Flynn. Four daughters, Elizabeth Flynn Burton (Michael) of Seekonk, MA; Kelly Flynn Wagner (Benjamin) of Attleboro, MA; Erin Marie Wittrock (Cory) of Alexandria, VA; Alicia Lynn Roberts (Dempsey) of Greer, SC. Four granddaughters, Alexis Flynn Burton; Ava Marie Wittrock; Quinn Madeline Roberts and Reagan Lynn Roberts. Four sisters and a brother, Anna Louise Flynn Doerle (Scott) of Williamstown, MA; Christina Madeline Powers (John) of Ashland, MA; Victoria Alicia Flynn of Williamstown, MA; Maria Eugenia Moody (Jeffrey) of Dalton, MA; Nicholas Nagle Flynn of Williamstown, MA. Mother and father-in-laws, Madeline and Fernand Medeiros. Brother-in-law Michael Medeiros. Nieces and nephews, Catherine Flynn (Godchild); Madeline Gilmore; Michael Powers (Godchild); John Powers; Meghan Moody; Annie Flynn, Daniel Flynn and Caroline Flynn. Private services will take place at the family plot in Eastlawn Cemetery, Williamstown, MA. Donations in the memory of William E. Flynn can be made to Pemi-Baker Community Health. www.pbhha.org or 101 Boulder Point Drive, Ste. 3, Plymouth, NH, 03264 . To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019