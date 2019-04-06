|
|
William Ellsworth Barnes III (Bubs) of Yarmouth, MA., died suddenly at home, on March 29th, 2019, of heart disease and diabetes.
Born in Pittsfield MA., on June 5th 1957. Playing on the football team, he graduated from Taconic High School in 1975, after working working for Whitney & Son produce, then to Wyoming to work the oil fields.
Eventually moving to Cape Cod, he worked as a grounds keeper over 20 years, even though he hated golf.
He loved going to concerts, and His love of Reggae music and Rastafarianism led him to annual trips to Jamaica, with his good friend Mitch. They would hand out baseball hats and tee shirts to the locals.
With six feet of dreadlocks hanging down his back, he was hard to miss. He was pre-deceased by his father William Ellsworth Barnes, Jr., on March 27th, 2003.
Survivors include: mother Margaret Barnes (Kie), brother Jeffrey and his wife Kathaleen, (Lanesborough) nieces, Karrissa, Maddison and Samantha and her partner in crime, Lucas Jones (Anchorage AK). He leaves behind many friends at home and on the Cape, especially Sean and Betsy Magahey who were always there and took great care of him, especially facilitating a home make-over so he could return from the hospital. We want to thank the EMT's and Yarmouth Police Dept. who went out of their way to help, especially Jill Wragg Mary Gibney, Erica Wendberg. He leaves his canine companion Fianna, adopted by Paul and Deb Woodward. In accordance to Rastafarianism there will be no services.
Please make donations in his memory to Soldier On.
A memorial will be held at his house in Yarmouth, MA., with food, Reggae music, memories and the partaking of other things, at a later date.
For his friends locally, there will be a get together at the VFW in Dalton, Thursday April 11th 4-6 pm. Casual dress encouraged.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 6, 2019