William F. Callaghan
1934 - 2020
William was born in Dalton, Massachusetts, the son of Maurice J. and Alice (Carrigan) Callaghan.

He lived for many years in the Hartford, Connecticut area. He was employed by Travelers Insurance Company for 26 years as a data analyst, retiring in 1993.

He passed quietly at Springside Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing, where he had resided for the past 2 years. He was pre-deceased by his parents, his brother Charles H. Callaghan, and his niece Maureen DeVirgillio.

He is survived by his brother Daniel, of Franklin Massachusetts as well as his nephews, Shawn Callaghan, of Dalton, Kevin Callaghan of Middlefield, and Patrick Callaghan of Pittsfield, and his niece Charleen Gero of Middlefield.

He was a proud member of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War. He was a life member of American Legion Post 155

A private service for William will be held. Memorial Donations may be made to the Dalton American Legion Post 155 in William's name in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
