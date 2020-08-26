1/1
William F. Leonard
1927 - 2020
William F. "Bill" Leonard, age 92, of Lenox, passed from this life on August 19, 2020. He is survived by his most beloved wife of 67 years, Anita "Teeta" (Zahn) Leonard as well as his daughter Anne Zuber and her husband Robert of Lenox; daughter Karen Stevens and her husband Mark of Hopedale; son William Leonard and his wife Melanie of Mashpee; son-in-law Stephen Thompson of Barnstable.

Sadly, Bill was predeceased by his daughter Patricia Thompson who passed much too soon in 1996. Bill is also survived by seven grandchildren: Daniel and James Zuber; Anna and Julia Stevens; Brett Leonard; Emily and Patrick Thompson.

A private Burial service will take place at the Hull Village Cemetery in Hull, MA.

Expressions of condolence may be placed with the Downing Funeral Chapel at www.DowningChapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Bill's beloved daughter, Patty, to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 26, 2020.
