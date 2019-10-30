|
William F. Miller, 76, of Lee, MA, died Thursday evening at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born in Brooklyn, New York on December 31, 1942, the son of Alexander and Isabelle Baron Miller. In 1954 they moved to Lee, MA where they made their home for the past 65 years.
Bill graduated from Lee High School in 1961 and continued onto Berkshire Community College, graduating in 1964 with an Associate Degree in Science.
Mr. Miller worked at Kimberly Clark as an engineer for many years before taking over the family business of Lee Oil-Gas Company. He was a Town Representative for The Town of Lee for District 6 starting in 2004 until present.
William loved more than life his two granddaughters, Miranda Ward and Kali Ward both of Lee. Also, the love he had for all of his dogs: Whiskey, Zybo, Libby, Abby and Tabi were all considered family. Bill also loved spending time with his second family in the boater's community at Avondale Marina in Rhode Island. Fishing, spending time with his friends and exchanging fish stories.
Mr. Miller leaves his two daughters: Kimberly Ward of Lee and Melinda Miller of Worcester; his brother Leonard A. Miller Sr. of Lenox.
Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his son, Jay Miller, who died in September of this year and a brother, Richard Miller, who died in October of 1978.
Funeral Services for William Miller will be on Friday, November 1st at 1 PM at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pittsfield. Visiting hours will also be on Friday from 11 AM until the time of the funeral. Friends wishing may make donations to the Berkshire Humane Society in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 30, 2019