1/
William F. Milligan
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William F. Milligan, 86, of Alford, Massachusetts, died October 28, 2020, while under hospice care in his home in Alford following a brief illness.

Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years Lois (Fadding) and three children, Paul Milligan (Marcie); Deborah Gold (David); and William T. Milligan; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings.

A Service will be held on Saturday, November 7, at the Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington. Due to current COVID health restrictions the funeral capacity is limited to twenty five people; friends and family unable to attend may access the service via ZOOM at 11:00 a.m. (Meeting ID: 875 6946 0300 Passcode: 518954). Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family at the West Center Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to the Alford Volunteer Fire Department via Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. To view the full obituary or send remembrances to his family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved