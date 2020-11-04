William F. Milligan, 86, of Alford, Massachusetts, died October 28, 2020, while under hospice care in his home in Alford following a brief illness.
Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years Lois (Fadding) and three children, Paul Milligan (Marcie); Deborah Gold (David); and William T. Milligan; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings.
A Service will be held on Saturday, November 7, at the Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington. Due to current COVID health restrictions the funeral capacity is limited to twenty five people; friends and family unable to attend may access the service via ZOOM at 11:00 a.m. (Meeting ID: 875 6946 0300 Passcode: 518954). Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family at the West Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to the Alford Volunteer Fire Department via Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. To view the full obituary or send remembrances to his family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com