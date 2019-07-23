|
|
William "Bill" F. Muller, 80 of Great Barrington died Saturday July 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born in Staten Island N.Y. on March 19, 1939 son of William and Emma (Desio) Muller. He was a graduate of the former Searles High School class of 1957 then went on to receive an Associate's Degree from Pittsfield Business College. Bill proudly served his country with the U.S. Army. Bill worked as a manager for First National, drove for Pete's Motors and was a bartender at Graham's on Railroad St. Bill was an active member of St. Peter's in Great Barrington where he assisted with funerals and as a collector and was a janitor at the St. Peter's Parish Center. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Mount Everett Council #513 and enjoyed horse racing, going to Saratoga for the races and wintering in Ft. Lauderdale FL. Bill is survived by his wife Barbara (Dellea) Muller of Great Barrington, son, Kevin Fitzpatrick of Monterey, daughter, Amy Boardman and husband Eric of Monterey, sister, Constance Hamilton of Great Barrington, nephew, Alden Hamilton and wife Janet, niece Jeannie O'Connor and husband Dan and three grandchildren, Katrina Fitzpatrick and Elizabeth and Madison McMeekin. Bill was predeceased by twin sons, Daren and Mark Fitzpatrick.
A Funeral Mass for William "Bill" Muller will be held on Thursday July 25 at 10:00 AM with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Peter's Church in Great Barrington with Reverend William P. Murphy Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Wednesday July 24 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Bill's memory may be made to St. Peter's Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 23, 2019