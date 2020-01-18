Home

Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
William Gough Powers


1939 - 2020
William Gough Powers Obituary
William Gough Powers, 80 of Williamstown, MA died Wednesday January 15, 2020 at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington, MA.

He was born in North Adams, MA on October 26, 1939 a son of the William George and Margaret F. (Chappuis) Powers. He attended schools in North Adams and graduated from St. Joseph's High School with the class of 1957 and graduated from North Adams State Teachers College in 1961.

Bill began his teaching career in several small town elementary schools including the town of Washington and the Gabriel Abbott Memorial School in the town of Florida. He later was a tutor to students at Mass College of Liberal Arts. Bill was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church.

Survivors include one brother, Stephen Edward Powers and his wife, Donna of North Adams and one nephew- Stephen Powers.

FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Bill Powers will be Tuesday January 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. There are no calling hours. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 18, 2020
