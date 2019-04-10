|
|
William Henry Boucher, 72, of Pease Avenue, Dalton, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Berkshire Medical Center with his family at his side.
Born in Pittsfield on July 10, 1946, the son of Henry J. and Anna M. Zullo Boucher, he was a 1964 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
Mr. Boucher worked in the auto parts business around the area and retired from Advanced Auto Parts Store.
He enjoyed fishing, reading, collecting antique bottles, stamp collecting, and going to the ocean.
Mr. Boucher leaves his wife, Millie E. (Kane) Boucher, whom he married July 14, 1973.
He is also survived by two daughters, Nicole L. (Jantzen) Gai of Dalton, and Michelle R. Boucher of Lincoln, VT.; a son, William T. Boucher of Dalton; two grandsons, Jacob and Brady Gai; and a brother, Stephen P. Boucher of Springfield.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for William Henry Boucher will be held Friday, April 12, at 10:00 a.m., at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME in DALTON with Rev. Christopher A. Malatesta, Pastor of St. Agnes Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Ashuelot Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dalton Ambulance and Rescue in care of the Funeral Home, 890 East Main Street, Dalton, MA 01226.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019