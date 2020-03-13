|
|
William H. (Bill) Pikett entered into God's presence on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was 96 years of age. Bill was born October 20, 1923 in East Aurora, NY.
Upon high school graduation, he joined the Army Air Corp in 1942. He served in WWII (Pacific Theater) from 1942-1945. After an honorable discharge, Bill earned an associate's degree on the G.I. Bill. He worked for General Electric Company for 35 years, 30 of those in Pittsfield, Ma.
Bill moved his family to Dalton, Ma., in 1958. He faithfully served his church and community, including coaching little league in Dalton for several years.
Anyone who knew him would say "he was of all men, most honorable." After his retirement from G.E. he spent 24 years in his hometown of East Aurora, N.Y. before moving back to Berkshire County in 2011.
William and his wife, Vivian of 70 years resided at Melbourne Place in Pittsfield at the time of his death.
Bill is survived by his wife Vivan W. Pikett and six children; Suzanne Barker of Pittsfield, William H. Pikett, Jr., (Sandy) of Waco, TX., Betsy Blair (Tom) of Peru, MA., Nancy Beach (Tim) of Stratford, CT., David J. Pikett (Cheri) of Summerfield, NC., and Daniel E. Pikett of Goshen, MA., He is also survived by fifteen grandchildren, thirty-eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Being a very humble man, Bill's wishes were to have no public service or burial. Mrs. Vivian Pikett continues to live at Melbourne Place. Bill's desire was to have memorial donations given to (non-denominational) American Bible Society, in care of the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 13, 2020