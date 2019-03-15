|
William J. "Bill" Bartini, Jr. 81, of Fairview St., Lee, passed away Wednesday at his home which he built, surrounded by his family and friends.
Bill was born in Lee on August 8, 1937, the son of the late William J. Sr. and Emma Gelpi Bartini. After graduating from Lee High School in 1955, he joined the United States Army, serving until 1957.
Bill worked for Arnold Scaramuzzi, Western MA Construction (Ernest Scarpa) and Peter Francese and Sons. He loved being a carpenter and up until a few years ago you could find him building something for his family with great pride.
Bill married the former Eleanor Finnegan, also of Lee, on April 4, 1959. He enjoyed spending time in Wells, Maine with his family, loved ice fishing, baseball and football. His greatest passion was deer hunting, which he was able to do this past season.
Bill was a lifelong member of the Lee Sportsman Club, Lee Sons of Italy (Marconi Lodge) and the Carpenters Union Local 336.
Those left behind to treasure his memory are his children: David Bartini of Suffield, CT and Kathleen Griffin of Lee; his former wife, Eleanor Bartini, six sisters: Eleanor Baumann (Gerald), Madeline Briggs, Nancy Lynch (Edward), Ann Marie Collins (James), Sandra Brighenti and Mary Seward (Stephen); and one brother, Robert Bartini (Gigi). In addition, he leaves behind his grandchildren: Jaymee-Lyn, Mikayla and Dalton Griffin, Taylor Kelley (Rick) and Daniel Bartini (Sara) as well as six great-grandchildren: Kayden Clark, Trentonn Santolin, Faith and Kenna Newton, Zoe Hunter and Charlotte Kelley. Bill also leaves behind his former son-in-law Michael Griffin, former daughters-in-law: Jennifer Willson and Tina Bartini and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his "little angel", Lynne Marie Bartini in 1971; his brother James Bartini; brothers-in-law: Edward "Buddy" Briggs and Richard "Rocky" Brighenti.
Bill was also very blessed to have such wonderful and devoted friends: John "Jack" Duby, Joseph Eisenberg, Robert "Hotsa" Crawford, Richard Mougin and Louis Puleri. He has also kept in touch with his army buddy, Rich Dolega of Illinois, whom he called the "Polish Prince" and he in return was called the "Italian Stallion."
The family wishes to extend a huge thank you to his doctor and friend, Thomas Consolati and the entire Hospice Care team, especially Shannon, whom always kept him smiling.
Funeral Service for William J. Bartini, Jr. will be held Saturday, March 16th, 10AM at St. Mary's Church with a Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated by Fr. Brian McGrath, pastor. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held Friday evening from 4-7PM at the Kelly Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, Bill's wishes were for contributions to the Children's Cancer Fund of Baystate Medical Hospital, in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St. Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 15, 2019