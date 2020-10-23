William J. Hoxie, 92, of Dalton, MA, passed away October 20, 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth.



Born in Pittsfield on November 22, 1927, he was the only son of William J. and Selina Tatro Hoxie.



He was educated in Dalton Schools and was a 1945 graduate of Dalton High School where he was active in football, basketball and baseball.



He married the former Phyllis V. Mlynarczyk on September 2, 1950 at Holy Family Church.



Bill was a veteran who served in the Navy in World War II and in the Army during the Korean War.



A communicant of St. Agnes Church, he worked as a buyer for General Electric for 44 years and retired in 1991.



He was a member of the Benjamin F. Sullivan American Legion Post, #155, which he helped to build.



In his younger years Bill was a wonderful baseball player. He was on the 1943 Dalton High School Baseball team. They were Western Massachusetts Champions and they played at Fenway Park. Later on, he enjoyed coaching youth football in Dalton.



Bill enjoyed skiing in Colorado and New England and was an accomplished carpenter and handyman.



He was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Phyllis, on May 4, 2020.



He is survived by his three daughters: Jean Wasko and husband Lawrence of Plymouth and Eastham MA; Patricia A. Matulaitis and husband Mark of North Smithfield RI, and Eastham MA; and Mary H. Healy and husband James of Dennis, MA and by his two beloved grandsons: Andrew and Christopher Matulaitis.



Dad was a hard-working man of integrity. He was a people-person who was quick to laugh and enjoyed telling and listening to stories and jokes. His greatest pleasure was time with our family - enjoying good food, skiing, boating, swimming or just walking. Dad could fix or build just about anything. He could usually be found downstairs at his workbench repairing, maintaining or creating something. Over the years he crafted beautiful furniture for "his three girls" all to his exacting standards and, of course, of the highest quality. He and my Mom enjoyed helping all of us with any of our home projects and passing their knowledge along to us. When their two grandsons were born, both Mom and Dad spent as much time as possible with them and enjoyed every second. My Dad and Mom were inseparable. The last 5 months since my Mom's passing were extremely difficult for Dad but he persevered as best he could even with declining health. Dad's unconditional love, his generosity of spirit and the inspirational way he led his life are his legacy to us and he will be greatly missed.



FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held MONDAY, October 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Church, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor. Burial will follow at Ashuelot Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Agnes School in care of Dery-Foley Funeral Home, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA 01226.



