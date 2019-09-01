|
William J. "Bill" Madden, 77, of the Capitol Square Apartments in Pittsfield died Tuesday, August 27th at Mount Greylock ECF after a long illness. He was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School and the former North Adams State College. He later worked as a substitute teacher and as an assembler at Eaton Paper. Bill is survived by three beloved sisters, Peg Madison(Don) of Hinsdale, Patti Curtin(Leo) of Adams, and Sandy Gardner(Jerry) of Pittsfield. He also leaves his six nieces & nephews, and 14 great nieces & nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be MONDAY, Sept. 2nd from 4-7PM at DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME. The celebration of Bill's life will continue TUESDAY at 8AM from the funeral home followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9AM at St. Joseph's Church with Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow with his parents at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Joseph's Food Pantry, in care of the funeral home. For a full obituary, please visit: Devanny-Condron.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019