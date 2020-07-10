1/
William John Egerton
1956 - 2020
William J. Egerton, 63, passed away on July 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born on November 5, 1956, he was the son of Gavin and Helen Titus Egerton. He lived and was educated in Sheffield/New Marlborough area all his life, where he enjoyed the outdoors and animals. His greatest joy was his family.

He was employed in the skiing industry for many years.

William is survived by his wife Donna Egerton, his sisters; Anne Moulton (Dan Moulton), Joy Crawford (Jeff Crawford) and Margaret Small (Jim Small) as well as his brother, Gavin Egerton (Vanessa Egerton) along with many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his loving dog Ebony.

The family requested that services be private. To send remembrances to his family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
