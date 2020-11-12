William "Bill" Hunt left this earthly life on November 9th after a long illness. He passed away peacefully at home. Son of Russell and Florence Hunt, Bill was born in Springfield, MA in 1933 and lived there until 1949 when his family moved to Pittsfield. He attended Pittsfield High School and was a member of the graduating class of 1950. During his early years in Pittsfield, Bill had a number of jobs which included; Assistant Manager at the Breezy Knoll Inn (now known as Proprietor's Lodge), stock boy for Lincoln Department Store, counter clerk at Howard Johnsons and laborer with A. Kolhoffer Construction Company. After graduating high school, he spent his freshman year at North Adams State Teachers' College before joining the GE Apprentice Drafting Program in 1951. For the next 39 years, Bill continued to work at General Electric before retiring in 1990. In addition to his long-standing service with GE, Bill was also a proud member of the United States Naval Reserve.
He met his wife, Harriet Peck, while she was a student at North Adams Teacher's College and the two were married on July 10th, 1955 at the East Rochester Congregational Church in Rochester, Massachusetts. They had a happy marriage of 65 years which they celebrated with friends and family in July of this year. Except for a 5-year period when Bill's work with GE took the family to Louisville, KY, they lived most of their married life in Pittsfield, MA, where Harriet was employed as a Special Education Teacher with Pittsfield Public Schools.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, and his brother Robert Hunt. He is survived by his four children - Steven Russell Hunt (Kim Bertelli-Hunt), Jeffrey William Hunt (Peter Marchetti), James Alden Hunt (Cheryl Phillips Hunt), and Nancy Elizabeth O'Reilly (Shaun O'Reilly); eleven grandchildren - Steven Hunt Jr, Ian Hunt, Chelsea Porter (Jeff Porter), Abigail Hunt, Mitchell Hunt, Jonathan Hunt, Lindsey Mancari (Luke Mancari), Rachael Hunt, Allison Hunt, Thomas O'Reilly and Lucas O'Reilly; and two great grandchildren - Ian Hunt Jr and Paisley Porter. (Lindsey and Luke are expecting the third great grandchild soon); his sister Dorothy Graves of West Hartford, CT and many nieces and nephews.
Bill and Harriet spent much of their retirement touring the United States and Canada in their motor home before becoming snowbirds in Dunedin, Florida. They have resided for the past 12 years at Salisbury Estates in Pittsfield, MA where they have enjoyed a rich life with many friends and activities. Bill's illness slowed him down in his last few years, but he loved spending time with family and friends and right up until the end, never lost his sense of humor. Bill and Harriet were active members of the First United Methodist Church where Bill not only loved to sing in the choir, but also was involved in several committees. A talented musician, he sang in the Hilltown Choral Society, conducted by his son Jeff, as well as several other local church choirs. He was an excellent carpenter, was very involved researching his family's genealogy and enjoyed nothing more than finding bargains at local tag sales. He will be truly missed by his many friends and extensive loving family, but we have comfort knowing he is at peace.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church (FUMC) on Saturday, November 14th at 1:00 PM, service to be conducted by Ralph W. Howe, Pastor. The service will be a celebration of Bill's life, including archival footage of him singing in the choir. Please do not come if you are in ill health or at risk. A link to a professionally managed live feed of the service will be posted on First United Methodist Church Facebook page - https://m.facebook.com/FirstUnitedMethodistChurchofPittsfield/
. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Dery Funeral Home and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to "HospiceCare in The Berkshires", or to the music fund at FUMC, in care of Dery Funeral Home 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.