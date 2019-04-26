|
William Lawrence Hankey, 87, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away April 23, 2019 at Hillcrest Commons.
He was born in Great Barrington, MA on June 13, 1931, to the late Charles and Martha Smith Hankey.
He married the former Beth Provost on June 27, 1975.
Mr. Hankey was a musician who played the steel guitar in many bands such as, Easy Living, Steel Breeze, Bob Sweet Band, and Country Wine. He was a great promoter of the steel guitar.
He leaves behind his wife, Beth Hankey of Pittsfield; sons Paul Corio of Pittsfield, David Corio of Pittsfield, Dennis Hankey of Sheffield; daughters, Sheri Hankey of Pittsfield, and Eileen Kellogg of Great Barrington, MA; grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as his brothers, Norman Hankey of Mill River, MA, Richard "Buzzy" Hankey of Sheffield, MA and sister Marie Davis of Great Barrington, MA.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Mr. Hankey will be held SUNDAY, April 28, 2019 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 26, 2019