William Mathew Adamczyk, Jr., son of William Mathew Adamczyk, Sr. and Jeanette Adamczyk, born on December 7, 1949, passed away on November 25, 2019. "Bill" (also known in his hometown of Pittsfield, MA as "Buck") was a loving father, husband, brother, friend and son. Bill was known for being a humble, loving, loyal and giving soul, until the very end.
Bill was passionate about sports, music, and family. He intensely cheered on his favorite sports teams: Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics, and the Bruins. He was an avid golfer, a recreational bowler and always looked forward to a good game of putt-putt. He enjoyed going to the movies, traveling and spending time caring for his family and others.
Bill proudly obtained his Electrical Engineering degree from UMass and ultimately moved from his hometown of Pittsfield, MA and relocated to Fort Dodge, IA, to begin a 28-year career with National Gypsum company and had the opportunity to move around the Midwest to over ten different gypsum plants as a regional manager. He then advanced his career with LaFarge Gypsum and traveled internationally as the head of United States paper production for the East Coast Regional Division.
"Billy" is survived by his wife, Cheryl Adamczyk, his daughters, Danielle Adamczyk and Lissa Peralta, his son, William Mathew Adamczyk, III, his sister, Nancy Turner, his brother Steven Adamczyk, and his grandchildren: Zoey, Sophia, Gabi, and Mia.
His favorite quote and life motto was, "Don't Worry; Be Happy."
SERVICES: Friends are invited to join with the family WEDNESDAY, December 4th from 9-10:30AM at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pittsfield, MA celebrated by Rev. Frank Lawlor. The family and loved ones will lay his body down for his heavenly rest at St. Joseph's Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life Reception at Teo's Hot Dogs to follow. *Casual New England sports attire encouraged for the celebration of life. The immediate family will be honoring Bill by wearing Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics or Bruins attire.*
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 1, 2019