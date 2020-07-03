William Michael Cancilla, 82, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Pittsfield on May 18, 1938, a son of the late Anthony and Angeline Froio Cancilla, he was a 1956 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
Mr. Cancilla married the former Betty Lou Kruger on November 18, 1970.
He served with the US Navy, the Marine Corps Reserves, the Army Reserves and the Air National Guard.
He worked for the United States Post Office as a mail carrier for 36 years, retiring in 1998.
Mr. Cancilla was a life member of the VFW where he served as Post Commander and was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans
. In his earlier years, he was a band member of the Starliters Band.
Everyone loved Bill from the moment they met him. He enjoyed meeting his friends weekly for coffee time at McDonalds.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 49 years, Betty Lou Cancilla of Pittsfield; four daughters, Vera D'Avella of Pittsfield; Kim Kuni and husband Jim of Pittsfield; Lori Reuss and husband Mark of Peru; and Sandy Cancilla-Phillips of Albuquerque, NM; two sons, Scott Dias and wife Judy of Lanesboro, and Mark Cancilla and wife Michele of Pittsfield; thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; as well as his nieces and nephews. He also leaves his beloved dog, Patches.
He was predeceased by his brother, Anthony G. Cancilla Jr., and his son-in-law, Michael D'Avella.
"Chooch" would like to give a special thanks for the care and compassion he received from Laura, Elaine and Stephanie of Craneville Place, as well as a very special thank you to his private caretaker, Joan Fields, and HospiceCare in The Berkshires.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Mr. William M. Cancilla will be held MONDAY, July 6, 2020 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, celebrated by Rev. John Tuohey, Administrator. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Wounded Warriors
Project in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.