Birches-Roy Funeral Home
33 South St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
(413) 528-3080
William Martin Murray Jr.

William Martin Murray Jr. Obituary
William Martin Murray Jr. 72, of Housatonic, MA died Wednesday October 9, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. William was born on September 8, 1947 in Great Barrington son of William Martin Sr. and Antoinette Mary (Wool) Murray. William is survived by one sister, MaryAnne Murray of Great Barrington, sister-in-law, Barbara Murray of Hurst, TX, brother-in-law, William L. Capocci Jr. of Whitman MA, two nephews, Joel Thomas (Kelly) Murray, and William L. (Amy) Capocci III and four nieces, Kimberly (Dave) Capocci Corbett, Anne-Marie (Cary) Lofton, Carolyn M. Murray and Katherine M. Murray. In addition to his parents, William was predeceased by one brother, John Patrick Murray and one sister, JoAnne Capocci (for full obituary, go to birchesroyfuneralservices.com).
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 20, 2019
