William Neil Hartman, 80 of North Adams, MA died Monday December 2, 2019 at Williamstown Commons.
He was born in North Adams, MA on July 1, 1939 son of William Earl Hartman and Edith Mae (Walden) Hartman Langevin. He attended local schools,
Bill was last employed by Williamstown Commons for several years. After retiring, he worked as a cabulance driver. Bill was a member of White Oaks Congregational Church and enjoyed traveling.
Survivors include his wife, Laura Jessie (Holland) Sherman Hartman whom he married on October 12, 2002 and four daughters- Donna Hartman of Williamstown; Carol Granger of Worthington, Christine Witruk of Pownal, VT and Janet Hartman of Pittsfield and five stepchildren including Lauralee O'Neil of North Adams; Everett Sherman of Clarksburg; John Sherman and Deborah Sherman both of North Adams and Pamela White of Florida, MA. He also leaves several grandchildren and several great grandchildren; one sister- Eileen Brassard of North Adams; two brothers- Daniel Hartman of Texas and Keith Hartman of North Adams; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter- Kathy Hartman in 1970 and his stepdaughter- Darlene Sherman.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for William Hartman will be Saturday December 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams. Burial will be in the spring in Southview Cemetery. A calling hour will be Saturday morning from 10-11 at the funeral home. Donations in his memory may be made to the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 4, 2019