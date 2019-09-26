|
|
William P. Reagan, Jr., 75, of Pittsfield, died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family on September 22, 2019 from pneumonia following a cancer diagnosis in April of this year.
He was born in Pittsfield on October 4, 1943, the oldest son of the late William P. Reagan, Sr. and Grace M. (O'Neil) Reagan. He is survived by his beloved wife Ann M. (Taylor) Reagan, with whom he would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on September 26, 2019. He is also survived by his daughter, Kelly Reagan, and her husband, Mark Kupiec, of Pittsfield; his son, Patrick Reagan, of Pittsfield; his daughter, Colleen (Reagan) LaRochelle, and her husband, Paul LaRochelle, of Peru; his son, Kurt Reagan, and his wife, Michelle (Baronoski) Reagan, of Pittsfield; his brother, Brian Reagan, and his wife, Sheila Reagan, of Jacksonville, Florida; his brothers, Dennis (Pete) Reagan and Shane Reagan of Jacksonville, Florida. He was predeceased by his brother Jay Reagan of Pittsfield. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Kurtis Baronoski of Pittsfield, Steven LaRochelle of Peru, Justin Reagan of Pittsfield, Kaitlyn Kupiec of Pittsfield, and many nieces and nephews.
Bill graduated from the vocational drafting program at Pittsfield High School in 1962 and worked as a Draftsman for General Electric Company, a Quality Assurance Specialist for Martin Marietta, and a Draftsman for General Dynamics for 38 years combined. While working full-time, he also held part-time jobs with M&W Plumbing and Heating, Tyler Street Welding, Wahconah Welding, Berkshire Gas, Nash Steel, and Hill Engineering. He was a proud member of the Boy's Club Alumni where he volunteered in designing and building the Fourth of July parade floats.
Bill enjoyed family camping trips and was an avid boater, who enjoyed Onota Lake and his trips to Lake Champlain with his wife. His hobbies included photography, talking on the CB Radio, and listening to all genres of music. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He especially enjoyed his family time and entertaining people in his home and cherished his trips to Barefoot Bay, Florida to visit with his parents and brothers.
The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Berkshire Medical Center, Hillcrest Cancer Center and Mount Carmel Care Center for their exceptional care and compassion.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Reagan will be held, FRIDAY, September 27, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9am at St. Joseph Church, celebrated by Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, Pastor. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pittsfield. There will be no calling hours. Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield is handling the arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.DeryFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 26, 2019