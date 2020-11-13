William Pacocha of Venice, FL passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 6, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice House in Sarasota, FL. Born in Gardner, MA on August 12, 1943, he was the son of Chester and Alice Shaw Pacocha.



Bill married his wife Nancy (Brown) in 1965 and they moved to Lanesborough in 1966 when he entered the GE Apprentice Drafting Program. Bill and Nancy raised their family in the Berkshires. He retired from GE in 2003 and they began spending the winters in Venice. They recently sold their Lanesborough home.



Bill was an avid golfer and a certified custom golf club builder and fitter. He enjoyed his home on the lake, which he took great pride in remodeling over the years, and being with family and friends.



He served on the Lanesborough Planning Board and was a Water Commissioner for several years. Bill was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.



Bill is survived by his wife Nancy (Brown), his children William (Darlene) Pacocha of West Springfield and Karen (Craig) Mazzini of Parker, CO and his beloved grandchildren Christopher, Carli, and Chloe Mazzini. He leaves behind his four brothers James (Carole), David, Stephen (Lois), and Thomas Pacocha and several nieces and nephews.



No services are planned at this time. Memorial donations may be sent to Lanesborough Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 1492, Lanesborough, MA 01237



