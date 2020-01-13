|
|
William R. Quinn, 71, of Lee, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
William was born in Pittsfield August 29, 1948, the son of the late Winthrop and Nellie Epps Quinn. Bill was educated in Lee and graduated from Lee High School. He enlisted with the United States Navy and was stationed on the USS Hermitage. He received his honorable discharge in 1975. Bill then worked for the State of Massachusetts Highway Department until his retirement in the mid 1990's. After retirement he kept himself busy with various jobs.
In his younger years Bill enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and photographing nature scenes. More recently he enjoyed getting together with his friends for a game of cards or bingo or simply working on a puzzle. Bill treasured the time he spent with his son and daughter and most especially, his granddaughter, Jasmine.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his son, Thomas Quinn, of Otis; his daughter, Nicole Williams and her husband Peter, of Lee; and his granddaughter, Jasmine.
Besides his parents, Bill was predeceased by his sister, Susie Young.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16th from 10 -11:30AM at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee. Burial will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 13, 2020