Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kelly Funeral Home
3 Main St
Lee, MA 01238
(413) 243-0204
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Kelly Funeral Home
3 Main St
Lee, MA 01238
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William R. Quinn


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William R. Quinn Obituary
William R. Quinn, 71, of Lee, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

William was born in Pittsfield August 29, 1948, the son of the late Winthrop and Nellie Epps Quinn. Bill was educated in Lee and graduated from Lee High School. He enlisted with the United States Navy and was stationed on the USS Hermitage. He received his honorable discharge in 1975. Bill then worked for the State of Massachusetts Highway Department until his retirement in the mid 1990's. After retirement he kept himself busy with various jobs.

In his younger years Bill enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and photographing nature scenes. More recently he enjoyed getting together with his friends for a game of cards or bingo or simply working on a puzzle. Bill treasured the time he spent with his son and daughter and most especially, his granddaughter, Jasmine.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his son, Thomas Quinn, of Otis; his daughter, Nicole Williams and her husband Peter, of Lee; and his granddaughter, Jasmine.

Besides his parents, Bill was predeceased by his sister, Susie Young.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16th from 10 -11:30AM at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee. Burial will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -