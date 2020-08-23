William Robert Malloy passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2020 while hiking his favorite trail at Mount Greylock in Massachusetts. Billy was born in the Bronx, NY on August 10, 1962 to loving parents William H. and Patricia A. (O'Leary) Malloy.
Billy graduated from Shenendehowa High School in 1980, ranking 29th in a class of 737. After graduation, he went to Penn State and studied engineering and later went to work for Bovis Engineering Ltd, where he became Vice President.
Billy loved to learn and was dedicated to finding out truths that most of us would push away from our minds. His thirst for knowledge sent him back to school and he received a master's in finance from RPI and became a proud member of MENSA and the Prometheus Society. In his 50's he authored a book called The Philosopher King.
His humor was uniquely his and he was faithful to his friends and loved ones. He spent time with friends hiking and skiing. For a few years he was a ski instructor at Jiminy Peak.
Along with his mother, Billy is survived by his sisters Patty (Jackie) Ross and Peggy Malloy; his brother Bob (Robin) Malloy; former wife and best friend, Carol Malloy; three stepsons; and six loving nieces and nephews, four aunts and nine cousins.
Billy is pre-deceased by his father, William H. Malloy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Rick Lesser at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2001 US 9, Round Lake, NY on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00am. Calling hours will be from 9:00am to 9:45am prior to the mass.
We'd like to extend our thanks to the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue and suggest in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue Team, Michael Comeau President, 16 Newark St., Adams, MA 01220.
With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Billy's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com