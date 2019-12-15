|
William S. "Billy" Pizzuto, Jr., 57, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away suddenly on December 7, 2019.
He was born in Pittsfield on September 27, 1962 to the late William S. Pizzuto, Sr., and Jean E. MacRoberts Pizzuto.
Billy attended Pittsfield Schools and was a graduate of Taconic High School. He worked as a boat mechanic for many years, having worked for Frank's Berkshire Marine for 20 years and also had worked at Shaffer-Eaton in the warehouse.
He was a proud member of the Turtle Club. He was an avid fisherman and loved to ice fish.
He leaves behind two brothers, Dominick A. Pizzuto and wife Judy of San Antonio, TX, and Daniel Pizzuto and wife Debra of San Antonio, TX; his son, Caleb G. Badger of Oden, AK; two daughters, Francesca Jean Pizzuto of Great Falls, MT, and Amanda Depson of Adams, MA; granddaughter, Whitney Depson; nephew, Daniel J. Pizzuto, and his special aunt and uncle, and God parents, Thomas and Beverly Pizzuto; as well as several cousins and numerous friends.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be held on September 27, 2020, location will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 15, 2019