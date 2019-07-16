|
William Tim Crocker passed away peacefully on July1st, 2109.
William Tim Crocker was a loving husband, family man, and friend to so many.
Tim was born and raised in Texas. Tim was known for his quiet demeanor and soft-spoken words. He loved watching the hummingbirds in the many feeders he had in his yard. He loved to cook, and he was great at it. He was a diehard Dallas Cowboy's fan as well as a fan of the Texas Longhorns. He was a true Texan. Tim was a very intelligent man. He served in the Navy for 11 years. He worked for General Dynamics as a system engineer for 33 years and loved his job.
Tim leaves behind his wife, of 22 years, Lori Crocker of Lee; his stepdaughter, Sharra Blache of Pittsfield and her two sons: Santino Herring and Prestyn Woodard; his stepson, Jarrod Blache of Dalton and his daughter, Ryleigh Blache. Tim loved watching the grandchildren grow and always did so much for them.
Tim was predeceased by his parents and his sister.
A memorial service will be held at Kelly Funeral Home on Friday, July 19th, 2019 at 11AM with a Celebration of Life to follow at Greenock Country Club at 12Noon. All friends and family are welcomed.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 16, 2019