Willie Lee Watford (Hot Dog) 70, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020.



Born in Eutaw, Alabama on August 26, 1949, he was the son of Bennie Watford and Beatrice Richardson Watford.



Willie attended schools in Alabama before moving to Pittsfield, where he worked as a machine operator and cook.



Willie enjoyed playing cards, watching his old western shows, and cooking his favorite pig's feet and beans. Which he did every Sunday.



Willie is survived by his daughter Naomi Cortez and husband Fredo of Pittsfield, his son Cornelius Watford of Indiana, his two brothers Bennie Watford Jr., and wife Sharon of Pittsfield, Henry Watford and wife Pamela of Maryland, his three sisters Dorthy Jackson of Maryland, Betty Jean Watford and husband Lemon Wilder of Pittsfield, Willie Dean Powell and husband Perry of Maryland. His grandchildren Champagne, Tiajuana, Diego, Romeo, Javon, Jamer, Marquis, and Sha'Neil and a host of loving nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his mother and father, his daughter Christina, his grandson Cornelius Jr. and his companion Susan.



We ask that you remember Willie walking tall with his sharply creased pants and signature hat tipped to the side.



A graveside service will be held August 8th at 1:00 p.m. at Pittsfield Cemetery. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.



