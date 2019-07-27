|
Wilma B. Darada, 98 of Great Barrington died Tuesday July 23, 2019 at Fairview Commons in Great Barrington with her loving son and daughter-in-law by her side. Wilma was born in Lee on April 9, 1921 daughter of Homer and Clarice (Garfield) Broderick. She was a graduate of the former Searles High School class of 1938. Wilma worked at Great Barrington Manufacturing in the customer service mail order dept. retiring after 20 years. Wilma also worked for WSBS for 6 years and at the Jennifer House. Wilma was a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church in Great Barrington, a member of the Woman's Guild, the Thursday Morning Club, the American Legion Auxiliary and her local AARP. She was a former D.A.R. and was active at the Claire Teague Senior Center. Wilma started knitting in high school and continued to sew and make clothes for family and friends. She knitted sweaters with children's names for her mail order business, Wilma's Sweaters and Things till 2010. She also made wedding cakes. Wilma's husband John R. Darada whom she married at the First Congregational Church in Great Barrington on June 28, 1947 predeceased her on November 9, 2000. Wilma is survived by her son Homer J. Darada and his wife Joan of Florence MA, three grandchildren, John H., Zachariah and Megan, four great grandchildren, Christopher Joseph, Jeremiah, Isaiah and Destiny Rose and one great great granddaughter, Aurora Lynn. In addition to her husband John R. Darada, Wilma was predeceased by brother Donald H. Broderick and two sisters, Sandra Nai and Barbara Walker.
Funeral Services for Wilma B. Darada will be held on Monday July 29 at 12:00 PM at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South Street Great Barrington MA 01230 with Reverend Tara Tetzlass officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Monday July 29 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Wilma's memory may be made to the First Congregational Church in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 27, 2019