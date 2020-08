Mrs. Wilma I. (Jones) Poirot Moulen, 93, of Williamstown, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27th, at 1:00 PM in Eastlawn Cemetery, Williamstown. Due to current regulations, use of face masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced. There are no calling hours. To read the complete obituary, or to leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com