Winslow E. Newton, 85, of Lanesboro, died peacefully at BMC surrounded by his family on March 2, 2020.
Son of the late Winslow and Josephine Rosier Newton, Win lived most of his life in Lanesboro. He was involved in the community especially the Fire Department, where he was a member for many decades and was the Fire Chief.
Win was predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Lorraine A. Morse; as well as his two brothers and one sister. He also was a brother to his wife's family, Theresa Gale, Henriette Grandbois and Paul and John Morse.
Win leaves behind four daughters, Cheryl Abriel, Tracy Brooks, Susan Chenail and her husband Christopher, and Linda Knight and her husband Charles. Five grandsons, Stephen Abriel, Nickolas Chenail, Chadwick, Alexander and Devin Knight; granddaughter, Hannah Chenail and one great-granddaughter, Lilly Knight. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and friends.
FUNERAL NOTICE: There will be graveside services at a later date at the convenience of the family at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Lanesboro Fire Department in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 4, 2020