Yolanda M. Saffioti, affectionately known as Yola or Yolie, passed away on August 11, 2019, at her daughter's home in Lee, Massachesetts. Yola was born on February 1, 1921 in Vineland, NJ, and was the daughter of Nicandro and Adeline (Giovinazzi) Cifaloglio. She was one of eight children.
During her school years, Yolanda enjoyed working on the family farm. She was a graduate of Drexel University in 1941. After College, Yolanda worked for a Real Estate Management firm in Philadelphia as a private secretary then worked for many years as an accountant for Francis Schad in Vineland, NJ.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Vineland, NJ and Saint Michael's Church in Minotola, NJ her whole life. However, after moving to Lee, Massachusetts, Yolanda joined St. Mary's Church, where she was a member of the Cenacle of The Divine Mercy. She attended adoration once a week and visited Berkshire Place Nursing home and Laurel Lake Nursing Home to recite The Divine Mercy Chaplet as a group. Yolanda also participated in Bible Class.
Yolanda is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Anthony (1990), whom she married in 1944 and they were married for 46 years and her son, Joseph Henry (1967), five sisters, two brothers and their spouses.
Yolanda is survived by her daughter, Mary Anne and Richard Sweeney, of Clearwater, Florida; daughter, Adeline and Joe, of Vineland; son Francis and Cynthia (Watkins), of Glassboro, NJ; daughter, Jo-Anne and husband, Michael Dooley of Lee, Massachusetts. She is survived by 14 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Known as an amazing woman, Yolanda was a shining example of how to live life to the fullest and with intention.
She loved visiting her friends in the nursing home and was a proud member the Cenacle of The Divine Mercy. Yolanda was an inspiration to others and dedicated her life to God and her family; whom she loved dearly. Yolanda went to every sporting event her grandchildren participated in as much as possible and was one of the biggest Lee Wildcat Fans around. She enjoyed watching basketball games and football games on TV. She also loved to travel.
A Memorial Service will be held at St Mary's Church in Lee on Saturday, October 12 th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice Care in The Berkshires, 877 South St, Suite 1W, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 23, 2019