Yvon Joseph Richard, 80, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away March 31, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
He was born in St. Paul, New Brunswick, Canada on April 14, 1938 to the late Fidel and Bella Arseneau Richard. He was educated in schools in Canada.
His wife, Elizabeth Neales Richard, predeceased him on December 29, 1994.
He worked for Clarke-Aiken in Lee for 27 years as a machinist. He also previously worked at Balgen Machine Shop in West Stockbridge.
Mr. Richard was a communicant of the former Notre Dame Church. He enjoyed spending his winters in Florida, fishing, hunting, camping and spending time outdoors.
He leaves behind his son, Ronald Richard of Northborough, MA, his daughters, Diane Ducharme of Charlotte, NC, Theresa Richard of San Antonio, TX, Linda Foster of North Adams, and Lisa Love of Pittsfield; grandchildren, Niki, Krista, Shelby, Andrew, Joshua, David, Elizabeth, Tyler, Yvonne, Danielle, Michelle and eighteen great-grandchildren; his brother, Euclide Richard (Rosella) , of Ste-Marie, N.B. and sisters, Jeanne Richard (Eloi), ofCallaway, N.B., Lena Dumoulin, of Prince George, B.C. , Cecile Doucette, of Fitchburg, MA, May Leger (Aurele), of Carver, MA, and Claire Melanson (Joe), of Naples, FL. He was predeceased by his companion, Cornelia "Teya" Lamke and his son Robert Richard.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Richard will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Elder Services of Berkshires County in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 3, 2019