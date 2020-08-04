The family of Yvonne (Hudson) MacMillan of Malta, NY is saddened to announce her passing. Yvonne died July 28, 2020 at the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. She departed this life peacfully with her sons Douglas and David at her side.



Yvonne was born March 9, 1944 in Sheffield, MA to Eugene Jerome and Zelma (Bullock) Hudson. She spent most of her early life in and around Stockbridge, MA attending Williams High School, class of 1963. In the early 1980's, she remarried and moved to Latham NY. Since 2006, newly single, she spent the remainder of her days in her beloved home on Saratoga Lake in Malta, NY. as an active member of the Lakeside Acres community.



She loved to spend her summertime on the water, boating, jet skiing, swimming, and throwing family and friends picnics and get togethers. In and around the house she enjoyed her flower gardens, and her many collections including Liberty Blue and Fiesta dinner ware.



Yvonne also took a great deal of joy knitting and quilting, making gifts of her creations to both family and friends. Almost everyone we know has a sweater, quilt, afghan or blanket created by her somewhere in their home.



Her favorite times were those days spent with her many grandchildren and great grandchildren with whom she has left a loving and lasting mark and who will miss her dearly.



Up until her illness in January, she worked taking care of the elderly, several of whom were her junior.



Yvonne follows her sisters Jean Otis, Laura Vaughn, Hazel Pothul and Hazel's husband Edward. She is survived by her brother Kittredge and his wife Janie. She also leaves behind her 3 children, 12 grand children, and 6 great grand children, not to mention so many of our friends whom she simply requested, "just call me Gramma".



As per her wishes, there will be no services held. The family will be arranging a memorial get together lakeside, when we can do so safely.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store