Bookless Alexander
(Alec)
(Lowick) Peacefully at Wansbeck Hospital on 18th December 2019,
Alec, aged 84 years.
Loving husband of Margaret, dad to David and Karen and son in law Colin, much loved grandad to Sarah and Emma. Private interment followed
by a service of thanksgiving at 11.15 on Friday 27th December at Lowick Parish Church to which all friends are invited.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, at the service to Berwick
and District Cancer Support Group
and BEN (Birch Hill).
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Dec. 26, 2019