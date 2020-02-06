|
Robertson Alexander
(Robbie)
Whitsone Peacefully in The Knoll Hospital, Duns on 28th January 2020 in his 82nd year.
Alexander Robertson, beloved husband of Ness, dear dad to his children, grandad to his grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.
Funeral service in Houndwood Crematorium (TODAY) 6th February at 3.30pm to which all friends are invited.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired gratefully received at the service for Macmillan Nurses at BGH.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020