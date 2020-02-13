|
Robertson Alexander
(Robbie)
Whitsome Ness and family would like to thank everyone who sent cards, flowers and the kindness shown to them at this sad time. Thanks to everyone who attended Houndwood Crematorium, special thanks to the Reverend Mike Taylor for his comfort and service, Doctors and Nurses at the BGH, The Knoll Hospital
and District Nurses, also to the Macmillan Nurses, who looked after Robbie up until his sad passing and to everyone who gave generous donations of £236 for Macmillan Nurses at BGH. Also to Mary and James of John Black & Son for understanding and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 13, 2020