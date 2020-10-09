|
DIXON (Berwick)
Annie
Passed away peacefully on the 30th September 2020 aged 89 years.
Devoted wife of the late Les, much loved mum of Irene, adored granny of Lesley and Michael and great granny to Kieren, Nathan, Ryan and Bradley.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at Tweedmouth Cemetery Chapel on Friday 9th October at 11:00am, followed by interment in Tweedmouth cemetery.
Cortege will leave from 64 Spittal Hall Road at 10:50am, for those who wish to pay their respects.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare Berwick
01289 307438
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Oct. 9, 2020