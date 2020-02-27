|
THOMSON Barbara Isabella Parker
(Eyemouth) Jeanette and family would like to thank relatives and friends for the support and messages of sympathy following the sad loss of Barbara. Particular thanks to Helen Elysee for her comforting service, David and Susan Martin for all arrangements, staff at Houndwood Crematorium,
The Heathers Restaurant and all
the staff at Ward 12, Borders General Hospital for their excellent care
during the last few weeks.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020