|
|
|
WATSON (Denholm, formerly Berwick) At Hawick Community Hospital
on 1st October 2020, Beattie.
Beloved husband of the late June, amazing dad of Keith, Susan and her partner Stephen. Grandad of Braden, Ewan and his partner Eilidh and Amanda and her late partner Kyle. Great grandad of Keegan, a dear
brother in law, much loved cousin,
uncle and friend to many, greatly missed by his loyal companion
Robyn (Hoover).
Service private due
to current restrictions.
Special thanks for everyone's
support to Susan and family.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Oct. 9, 2020