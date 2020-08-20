Home

Funeral
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
10:15
The Thatch
Service
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
14:30
Tweedmouth Parish Church
MILBURN Bruce (Tweedmouth)
Peacefully at home
on August 14th, aged 78.
A dearly loved brother and uncle.
Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
The funeral cortege will leave from
The Thatch at 10:25am on Friday
28th August for a private family
cremation at Newcastle followed
by a service of Thanksgiving at
Tweedmouth Parish Church at 2:30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
Cancer Research c/o
http://brucemilburn.muchloved.com
or send c/o Mrs Dorothy Wakenshaw,
7 Tweed St, Berwick Upon Tweed,
TD15 1NG.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Aug. 20, 2020
