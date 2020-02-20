|
|
|
COATES (Berwick
Upon Tweed)
Carole Aged 75 peacefully in
Berwick Infirmary on
the 11th February.
Beloved Sister to Alison,
much loved Cousin & Auntie, will be sadly missed by all family & friends. Service to be held at
Melrose Crematorium on
Friday 21st February at 2pm.
No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to local charities.
Please wear bright clothing
as per Carole's wishes.
All enquiries to
Co-Op Funeralcare,
Berwick 01289 307438
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020