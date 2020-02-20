Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Berwick Upon Tweed
Tweedside Lodge
Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland TD15 2AW
01289 307 438
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Coates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Coates

Notice Condolences

Carole Coates Notice
COATES (Berwick
Upon Tweed)
Carole Aged 75 peacefully in
Berwick Infirmary on
the 11th February.
Beloved Sister to Alison,
much loved Cousin & Auntie, will be sadly missed by all family & friends. Service to be held at
Melrose Crematorium on
Friday 21st February at 2pm.
No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to local charities.
Please wear bright clothing
as per Carole's wishes.
All enquiries to
Co-Op Funeralcare,
Berwick 01289 307438
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -