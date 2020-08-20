|
|
|
LUCAS Catriona (Tweedmouth)
Peacefully at Berwick Infirmary after a short illness on August 16th, aged 80.
A loving mother, sister, aunt and nana.
The funeral cortege will leave from 5 Yarrow Close on Tuesday 25th August at 12 Noon for anyone wishing to pay their respects before a private family cremation. Donations if desired
to Cancer Research c/o http://catrionalucas.muchloved.com or send c/o Mrs Dorothy Wakenshaw,
7 Tweed St, Berwick upon Tweed,
TD15 1NG.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Aug. 20, 2020