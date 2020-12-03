|
|
|
HIGGINS Colin
(Duns) Suddenly and unexpectedly at Borders General Hospital on Monday 23rd November 2020,
Colin, aged 76 years, dearly beloved husband for 53 years of Gillian,
loving father of Iain, father-in-law of Melissa and grandfather of Millar.
On Thursday 3rd December the
cortege will leave from Wellrig Park, Duns at 1.10pm and travel to
Borders Crematorium, Melrose
for a private cremation service at 2.00pm which will be webcast at
www.obitus.com username: Beye7463 password: 762692.
