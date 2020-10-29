|
DODDS Dulcie Maude
(Wooler) Peacefully in Cramlington Emergency Hospital on October 20th, aged 92 years, Dulcie, wife of the late John, mother to Hazel, Roy, Gordon and Fiona, mother in law to Alf, Jenn and Beth, grandmother to Sarah, Emma, Graham, Rachel, Rebecca, James and Jayne, great grandmother to Thomas, Frankie, Dexter, Phoebe and Jacob.
It is with great sadness that, due to the Covid 19 restrictions, the funeral service will be by invitiation only.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Prokin c/o
J A Stephenson, Farnley Hill,
Corbridge, NE45 5RP.
Now in the presence of her
Lord and Saviour.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Oct. 29, 2020