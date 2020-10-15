|
AINSLIE Edward James 'Ted' After a short illness, Ted passed away peacefully on
1st October in Scunthorpe General Hospital, aged 85 years.
Loving husband of the late Anna, cherished father and father-in-law, devoted Grandad and a very much loved friend to many.
Private service to be held in Scunthorpe on 26th October 2020.
Family flowers only, but donations in Ted's memory can be made to the charity 'Versus Arthritis' by contacting' Kettle of Brigg Funeral Director,
Tel: 01652 650606.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Oct. 15, 2020