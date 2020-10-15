|
|
|
Anderson Elizabeth
(Walker formerly Berwick) After a short illness on
24th September 2020, aged 92 years.
Bet (Nee Watson),beloved wife of the late George, former Shepherd at Fenham Hill. Much loved mam of Marion and Rona, mother in law of Ron, granma of Tracy, Paul and his wife Sharon, and Corrie. Also a loving sister who will be greatly missed by all family and friends. A graveside service was held at St Nicholas' Churchyard, Kyloe on Thursday 8th October.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Oct. 15, 2020