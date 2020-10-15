Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Anderson

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Anderson Notice
Anderson Elizabeth
(Walker formerly Berwick) After a short illness on
24th September 2020, aged 92 years.
Bet (Nee Watson),beloved wife of the late George, former Shepherd at Fenham Hill. Much loved mam of Marion and Rona, mother in law of Ron, granma of Tracy, Paul and his wife Sharon, and Corrie. Also a loving sister who will be greatly missed by all family and friends. A graveside service was held at St Nicholas' Churchyard, Kyloe on Thursday 8th October.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -