|
|
|
GATES (Berwick Upon Tweed)
Formerly Broomhill Elizabeth, known as Betty aged 92, peacefully surrounded by family,
in Garden House, Spittal
on the 19th February.
Much loved Wife to the late Bert, wonderful Mother to Sheila & loving Nana. Will be sadly missed.
Cremation service on Tuesday 3rd March at Houndwood Crematorium at 11:30am followed by a Thanksgiving service at St John's Church,
South Broomhill at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare Berwick 01289 307438
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020