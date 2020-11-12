|
SHAW (Coldstream)
Elizabeth
(Betty) Peacefully on 9th November 2020, aged 100 years at Victoria Lodge, Coldstream.
Loving wife of the late Archie, much loved mum to the late Eric and second mum to Sylvia and mother-in-law to Ann. Devoted gran to Mandy, Jacquie and Graeme and great gran to Zara, Gregor, Aaron, Kailyn and Mackenzie.
A loving aunt and dear friend to many.
Special thanks to the staff at Seaton Hall and Victoria Lodge as well as the district nurses who have taken care
of her over the years.
Private funeral due to the current restrictions. Family flowers only.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Berwick, 01289 307438
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Nov. 12, 2020